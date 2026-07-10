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Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading 1.3% Higher - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Chevron logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Chevron shares rose 1.3% in Friday trading, though volume was below average, suggesting a modest move rather than a broad surge in activity.
  • Several catalysts are supporting sentiment, including a five-year gas supply deal with Alinta Energy, renewed optimism around the Microsoft power agreement tied to AI data-center demand, and a technology licensing deal that could improve shale recovery.
  • Wall Street remains constructive on Chevron: analysts have a consensus Moderate Buy rating with an average price target of $206.83, while the company also offers a 4.0% dividend yield after paying a quarterly dividend of $1.78 per share.
  • Interested in Chevron? Here are five stocks we like better.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $176.42 and last traded at $176.2920. 5,961,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 11,565,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.05.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 1.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.23 and a 200 day moving average of $181.32. The stock has a market cap of $351.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Chevron's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.40%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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