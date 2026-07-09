Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.0476.

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Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Chewy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHWY

Chewy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chewy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chewy is being positioned as a long-term winner thanks to market-share gains, health-related services, customer loyalty, and a broader pet-care ecosystem that can support recurring revenue.

Chewy is being positioned as a long-term winner thanks to market-share gains, health-related services, customer loyalty, and a broader pet-care ecosystem that can support recurring revenue. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen named Chewy a top 2026 small- and mid-cap idea, and BofA reiterated a Buy rating with a $31 target, reinforcing a constructive analyst view.

TD Cowen named Chewy a top 2026 small- and mid-cap idea, and BofA reiterated a Buy rating with a $31 target, reinforcing a constructive analyst view. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q1 earnings commentary says Chewy outperformed many online retail peers, suggesting its fundamentals remain stronger than the market may be pricing in.

Chewy Stock Down 0.7%

CHWY opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 60.02% and a net margin of 1.99%.Chewy's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Chewy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $108,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,173,248. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $81,916.47. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 4,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,967.47. This trade represents a 50.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,582. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

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