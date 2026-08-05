Chime Financial Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Chime Financial NASDAQ: CHYM reported second-quarter results that showed accelerating member, revenue and transaction-profit growth, while the company raised its full-year outlook and outlined new product initiatives aimed at higher-income consumers.

Active members grew 20% year over year to 10.4 million at the end of June, with approximately 200,000 net new active members added during the quarter. Revenue increased 27% from a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 12 percentage points to 15%. The company reported $102 million of adjusted EBITDA and $28 million of net income, its second consecutive quarter of positive GAAP earnings per share.

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“Q2 was an exceptionally strong quarter, with outperformance across key areas of our business,” Co-Founder and CEO Chris Britt said. He said the company continues to take primary-account share from legacy banks while deepening relationships with more than 10 million active members.

Chime Prime Drives Higher Engagement

Management highlighted early results from Chime Prime, a membership tier introduced in early April for members receiving at least $3,000 in qualifying monthly direct deposits. The offering includes 5% cashback in a member-selected category, a 3.75% savings APY, higher MyPay limits, access to Instant Loans, credit-building features and lifestyle perks including Priority Pass lounge access.

Britt said Chime’s fastest-growing customer segment remains consumers earning more than $75,000 annually. He added that the number of new direct depositors reaching Prime status was at a record level during the quarter.

According to CFO Matt Newcomb, Prime members have generated more than twice the revenue per active member, or RPAM, of the average active member to date. The company’s overall RPAM rose 6% year over year to $260 in the second quarter. Purchase and original instant transfer volume increased 20%, while payments and original instant transfer revenue rose 21%.

Newcomb said strong engagement with Prime’s cashback program, particularly in the gasoline category, resulted in modestly higher rewards costs than management expected during the quarter. However, the company expects those costs to decline going forward. Chime said payments revenue net take rates were pacing for 2 basis points of year-over-year growth in the third quarter.

Credit-card purchase volume represented 27% of total purchase volume in the second quarter, up from 23% in the first quarter. Newcomb said newer customer cohorts have credit mix of about 50%.

Lending and Investment Products Expand

Chime continued to scale its liquidity products. MyPay originations totaled $4.5 billion in the quarter, with loss rates of 90 basis points. MyPay transaction profit more than tripled year over year to $73 million.

President Mark Troughton said the company began rolling out higher MyPay limits of up to $1,000 during the week of the earnings call. He said the change may result in a slight rise in MyPay loss rates during the third and fourth quarters, but management expects higher transaction profit to more than offset that increase.

Instant Loan originations grew nearly 70% sequentially to $300 million. The company said it expects Instant Loans to exit the third quarter at an annualized revenue run rate above $100 million. Chime also plans to begin beta testing a revolving unsecured line of credit later in the third quarter for Prime members with larger liquidity needs.

In July, Chime launched Chime Invest, which offers managed portfolios through a registered investment advisor as well as commission-free self-directed investing in individual equities and exchange-traded funds. Britt said the product is intended to help members establish long-term investing habits through integration with their primary banking account.

Management characterized Chime Invest primarily as an engagement and retention initiative rather than a material near-term direct revenue contributor.

Enterprise Wins and Consumer Trends

Chime announced that Allied Universal, which has approximately 320,000 North American employees, will offer the company’s Chime Workplace financial-wellness suite, including MyPay at Work. The company also signed a national retailer with about 35,000 employees, though it did not identify the retailer.

Management said Chime Enterprise is not expected to be a meaningful contributor to member growth in 2026, but it could become a meaningful contributor to direct-depositor growth in 2027. Troughton said enterprise-acquired direct depositors have shown stronger usage and monetization than customers acquired through Chime’s consumer channel.

Britt said the company continues to see a healthy consumer across its member base. He cited growth in direct-depositor income, account balances, discretionary spending and non-discretionary spending after adjusting for inflation. The company said it has not seen signs of stress in the performance of its liquidity products.

Outlook, Restructuring and CFO Transition

For the third quarter, Chime forecast revenue of $680 million to $690 million, representing growth of 25% to 27%, and adjusted EBITDA of $105 million to $110 million, implying a 15% to 16% margin.

For the full year, the company raised its revenue outlook to $2.725 billion to $2.745 billion, or growth of 25% to 26%. It expects adjusted EBITDA of $465 million to $475 million and a 17% adjusted EBITDA margin. Chime also raised its expected 2026 active-member additions to 1.8 million from its prior target of 1.4 million.

Full-year incremental adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to exceed 60%.

The company expects payroll costs in 2027 to remain flat relative to 2026.

Chime expects $16 million to $20 million of net cash restructuring charges in the third quarter, partially offset by a $9 million to $12 million reversal of non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

The company recently announced an internal reorganization that will reduce its workforce by about 10%. Britt said the move is intended to create a flatter, faster organization, while Newcomb said some payroll savings will be reinvested and the restructuring should support additional operating leverage.

Newcomb also announced he will step down as CFO after a decade with Chime. Troughton will serve as president and interim CFO while the company searches for a permanent finance chief.

About Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM)

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

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