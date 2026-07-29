Chimera Investment (CIM) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Chimera Investment to post earnings of $0.5380 per share and revenue of $95.3020 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $102.35 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 9.36%.

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Chimera Investment Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CIM stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.2%. Chimera Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,568 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,766 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Chimera Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Chimera Investment from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation NYSE: CIM is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage assets. The company's portfolio primarily consists of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, whole loan residential mortgages and other mortgage-related assets. As a REIT, Chimera Investment aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through its focus on high-quality collateral and disciplined risk management.

The firm's core business activities include identifying and acquiring portfolios of residential mortgage loans and securities from financial institutions and in the secondary market.

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