China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect China Automotive Systems to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $118.1830 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

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China Automotive Systems Price Performance

Shares of CAAS stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded China Automotive Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on CAAS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAS. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 156,258 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 301,155 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CAAS is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power steering systems and related components primarily for the automotive industry in China. The company's core business centers on hydraulic and electric power steering products, steering columns, steering gearboxes and electronic control units. By integrating research and development, manufacturing and sales, China Automotive Systems aims to deliver high-quality steering solutions that meet the performance and safety requirements of global automakers.

The company's product portfolio includes traditional hydraulic power steering systems, which have long been favored for their reliability, as well as advanced electric power steering units that offer improved fuel efficiency and enhanced vehicle control.

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