China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $22.30. China CITIC Bank shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands.

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China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Co, Ltd., a subsidiary of CITIC Group, is a leading Chinese commercial bank headquartered in Beijing. Established in the late 1980s, the bank was among the first national joint-stock commercial banks approved by the Chinese government. It is quoted on the U.S. OTC Market under the symbol CHCJY.

The bank offers a wide range of financial services, including corporate and institutional banking, retail banking, treasury and financial markets services. Corporate clients can access lending solutions, trade finance, cash management and project financing, while retail customers can choose from deposit accounts, personal loans, credit cards, wealth management and digital banking platforms.

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