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China Construction Bank (CICHY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
China Construction Bank logo with Finance background
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China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $28.8266 billion for the quarter.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.24 billion. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 25.79%. On average, analysts expect China Construction Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

China Construction Bank stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $292.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.08. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Construction Bank Corporation OTCMKTS: CICHY is one of the largest commercial banks in China, headquartered in Beijing. The bank provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and individual customers. It is widely recognized as one of the major state-owned banks in China and has played a significant role in financing infrastructure, real estate and corporate development across the country.

CCB's core business activities include corporate banking, personal banking and treasury operations.

Read More

Earnings History for China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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