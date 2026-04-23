China Construction Bank (CICHY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $28.8266 billion for the quarter.

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China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.24 billion. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 25.79%. On average, analysts expect China Construction Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

China Construction Bank stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $292.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.08. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation OTCMKTS: CICHY is one of the largest commercial banks in China, headquartered in Beijing. The bank provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and individual customers. It is widely recognized as one of the major state-owned banks in China and has played a significant role in financing infrastructure, real estate and corporate development across the country.

CCB's core business activities include corporate banking, personal banking and treasury operations.

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