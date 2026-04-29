China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

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China Construction Bank Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CICHY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $22.76. 35,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.08. The stock's 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $22.89.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation OTCMKTS: CICHY is one of the largest commercial banks in China, headquartered in Beijing. The bank provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and individual customers. It is widely recognized as one of the major state-owned banks in China and has played a significant role in financing infrastructure, real estate and corporate development across the country.

CCB's core business activities include corporate banking, personal banking and treasury operations.

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