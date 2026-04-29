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China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
China Construction Bank logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • China Construction Bank reported quarterly EPS of $0.95, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02.
  • Shares rose 0.1% to $22.76 on light volume (35,458 vs. average ~79,868); the stock carries a market cap of $297.7B and a low P/E of 6.29.
  • Key financial metrics: net margin 25.79%, return on equity 9.73%, current/quick ratios of 0.87, and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
  • Five stocks we like better than China Construction Bank.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

China Construction Bank Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CICHY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $22.76. 35,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.08. The stock's 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $22.89.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Construction Bank Corporation OTCMKTS: CICHY is one of the largest commercial banks in China, headquartered in Beijing. The bank provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and individual customers. It is widely recognized as one of the major state-owned banks in China and has played a significant role in financing infrastructure, real estate and corporate development across the country.

CCB's core business activities include corporate banking, personal banking and treasury operations.

Further Reading

Earnings History for China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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