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China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
China Overseas Land & Investment logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • China Overseas Land & Investment shares gapped down from $8.50 to $7.90, a decline of about 7.1%, trading on light volume (404 shares).
  • Zacks Research raised the stock to a Hold, and the consensus rating on MarketBeat is currently Hold (one analyst).
  • The company is a major Hong Kong real estate developer and property investor and a core subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $7.90. China Overseas Land & Investment shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 404 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of China Overseas Land & Investment to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, China Overseas Land & Investment presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAOVY

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Down 7.1%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

(Get Free Report)

China Overseas Land & Investment OTCMKTS: CAOVY is a Hong Kong–based real estate developer and property investor with origins dating back to 1979. The company is a core subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), one of the world’s largest construction and engineering conglomerates. Since its initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the early 1990s, China Overseas Land & Investment has expanded its footprint to become one of the leading real estate groups in Greater China.

The company’s primary activities encompass residential and commercial property development, property investment, hotel operations and property management services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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