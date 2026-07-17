China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 45,019 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 71,896 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,754 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

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China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SXTC opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $1,046.98.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of China SXT Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc NASDAQ: SXTC is a China-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of peptide-based therapeutics. The company’s pipeline centers on novel treatments targeting oncology, endocrine and metabolic disorders. By leveraging proprietary peptide synthesis and formulation technologies, China SXT aims to advance next-generation biologics that address unmet medical needs in both domestic and international markets.

The company’s core product candidates include long-acting peptide hormones and peptide-drug conjugates designed to improve patient compliance and therapeutic efficacy.

Further Reading

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