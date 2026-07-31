China Yuchai International (CYD) to Release Earnings on Friday

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its H1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.46 per share and revenue of $2.2974 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming H1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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China Yuchai International Stock Performance

NYSE:CYD opened at $48.28 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The stock's fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53.

China Yuchai International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a yield of 198.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International's previous annual dividend of $0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Greenridge Global raised China Yuchai International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of China Yuchai International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of China Yuchai International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of China Yuchai International to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, China Yuchai International presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. NYSE: CYD is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

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