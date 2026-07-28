China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Buy" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYD. Zacks Research cut shares of China Yuchai International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Greenridge Global upgraded China Yuchai International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised China Yuchai International to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised China Yuchai International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,956 shares of the company's stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in China Yuchai International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company's stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

China Yuchai International Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

China Yuchai International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International's previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 198.0%.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. NYSE: CYD is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

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