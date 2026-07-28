Go Pro
→ A 50-year dollar arrangement just ended - what it means for you (From Golden Portfolio) (Ad)tc pixel

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
China Yuchai International logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • China Yuchai International has a consensus “Buy” rating from five brokerages, with two “strong buy,” one “buy,” and two “hold” recommendations. The average 12-month price target is $60, compared with the stock’s reported $46.41 opening price.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed but generally favorable: Citigroup and Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock to “buy,” while Greenridge Global raised it to “strong buy”; Zacks Research downgraded it to “hold.”
  • The company increased its annual dividend to $0.87 per share from $0.53, while several institutional investors also added to their holdings.
  • Interested in China Yuchai International? Here are five stocks we like better.

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Buy" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYD. Zacks Research cut shares of China Yuchai International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Greenridge Global upgraded China Yuchai International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised China Yuchai International to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised China Yuchai International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CYD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,956 shares of the company's stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in China Yuchai International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company's stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

China Yuchai International Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

China Yuchai International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International's previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 198.0%.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Yuchai International Ltd. NYSE: CYD is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in China Yuchai International Right Now?

Before you consider China Yuchai International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and China Yuchai International wasn't on the list.

While China Yuchai International currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
A 50-year dollar arrangement just ended - what it means for you
A 50-year dollar arrangement just ended - what it means for you
From Golden Portfolio (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines