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Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given "Buy" Rating at BTIG Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BTIG Research reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on Chipotle, with a $45 price target implying approximately 31% upside from the stock’s $34.32 price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive: 23 analysts rate CMG a Buy, nine a Hold and one a Sell, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and $43.96 price target.
  • Chipotle slightly beat quarterly expectations with $0.33 EPS and $3.35 billion in revenue, up 9.3% year over year; comparable sales rose 2.2%, and management raised its full-year comparable-sales outlook.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the restaurant operator's stock. BTIG Research's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.12% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rule One Partners LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Chipotle reported second-quarter revenue of $3.35 billion, up 9.3% year over year and slightly above estimates, while adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share exceeded the consensus forecast of $0.32. Chipotle raises annual sales forecast
  • Positive Sentiment: Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, with transactions improving for a second consecutive quarter. Value offerings, menu updates and Chipotle’s broader “Recipe for Growth” strategy appear to be helping attract customers in a competitive restaurant market. Chipotle raises full-year comparable sales guidance
  • Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year comparable-sales forecast, signaling confidence that second-quarter momentum can continue. The company also opened 100 restaurants during the quarter, supporting longer-term unit and revenue growth. Chipotle Mexican Grill posts higher sales
  • Neutral Sentiment: Chipotle said it was not involved in the reported cyclospora outbreak, limiting the potential for direct reputational or regulatory damage. However, management acknowledged that related fears affected customer traffic late in July. Chipotle stock rises after earnings
  • Negative Sentiment: Investors still face risks from softer late-July traffic, value-conscious consumers and pressure from labor and operating costs. Commentary noting margin challenges could limit the benefit of the earnings and sales beats. Chipotle lifts its sales forecast

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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