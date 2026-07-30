Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Receives Buy Rating from TD Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at TD Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the restaurant operator's stock. TD Cowen's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.09.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG traded up $4.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,106,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,751,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $44.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat expectations: Adjusted earnings were $0.33 per share versus the $0.32 consensus, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, ahead of estimates of $3.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Adjusted earnings were $0.33 per share versus the $0.32 consensus, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, ahead of estimates of $3.33 billion. Positive Sentiment: Improving customer demand: Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, supported by better transactions, higher traffic and menu and value initiatives. The company raised its full-year comparable-sales guidance, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum. Chipotle Raises Annual Sales Forecast

Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, supported by better transactions, higher traffic and menu and value initiatives. The company raised its full-year comparable-sales guidance, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Growth strategy gaining traction: Management highlighted its “Recipe for Growth” plan, including digital engagement, menu innovation, improved restaurant execution and continued expansion. Chipotle opened 100 restaurants during the quarter, adding to its long-term sales potential. Chipotle Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Growth Strategy Push

Management highlighted its “Recipe for Growth” plan, including digital engagement, menu innovation, improved restaurant execution and continued expansion. Chipotle opened 100 restaurants during the quarter, adding to its long-term sales potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Morgan Stanley and Stephens raised their price targets to $39 and $40, respectively, while BTIG reaffirmed its Buy rating and $45 target. These revisions added to the bullish reaction following the earnings release. Analysts Increase Forecasts on Chipotle

Morgan Stanley and Stephens raised their price targets to $39 and $40, respectively, while BTIG reaffirmed its Buy rating and $45 target. These revisions added to the bullish reaction following the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Chipotle said it was not involved in a reported cyclospora outbreak, helping limit potential reputational and sales concerns.

Chipotle said it was not involved in a reported cyclospora outbreak, helping limit potential reputational and sales concerns. Negative Sentiment: Near-term risks remain: Management acknowledged softer sales trends in late July, while labor, promotional activity and other operating costs could pressure margins. Value-conscious consumers also remain sensitive to menu pricing.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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