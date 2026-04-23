Choice Hotels International (CHH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $330.9970 million for the quarter. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.26 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 541.07% and a net margin of 23.17%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $106.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.84. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $136.45.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 8,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $820,604.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 48,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,432.68. This trade represents a 14.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 37,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,200. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,283 shares of company stock worth $1,040,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 574,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,739,000 after buying an additional 204,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,833,000 after buying an additional 308,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,151,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,341,000 after buying an additional 21,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 57.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,969 shares of the company's stock worth $40,090,000 after purchasing an additional 115,472 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $110.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Choice Hotels International

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company's core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

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