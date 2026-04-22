ChoiceOne Financial Services (COFS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.80 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, analysts expect ChoiceOne Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COFS opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $451.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.59.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. ChoiceOne Financial Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COFS. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered ChoiceOne Financial Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut ChoiceOne Financial Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChoiceOne Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on COFS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley F. Mcginnis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,024.15. This trade represents a 6.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric E. Burrough bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 180,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,960,917.50. The trade was a 2.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $261,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COFS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 617.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Jackson, Michigan. Through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank, it provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company's primary operations are concentrated in community banking, spanning retail deposits, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, and treasury management solutions.

ChoiceOne Bank offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and online and mobile banking platforms designed to meet the needs of its customers.

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