Chris Koopmans Sells 10,000 Shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total transaction of $2,819,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 227,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Chris Koopmans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $2,058,700.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $1,627,600.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded down $25.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.05. 33,684,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,392,373. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $222.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $237.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Marvell as a major AI infrastructure winner, with investors betting on its custom AI silicon, optical interconnects, and hyperscaler exposure. That has kept momentum strong after recent earnings and helped fuel the stock’s sharp multi-week run.

Multiple articles highlighted Marvell as a major AI infrastructure winner, with investors betting on its custom AI silicon, optical interconnects, and hyperscaler exposure. That has kept momentum strong after recent earnings and helped fuel the stock’s sharp multi-week run. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage remained constructive, including reports that UBS kept a Buy rating as Marvell gains ground in the data center CXL market, and Erste Group raised FY2028 earnings estimates, signaling confidence in longer-term growth.

Analyst and media coverage remained constructive, including reports that UBS kept a Buy rating as Marvell gains ground in the data center CXL market, and Erste Group raised FY2028 earnings estimates, signaling confidence in longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Several pieces compared Marvell favorably within the AI chip trade and noted that Jensen Huang’s comments calling Marvell a potential “next trillion-dollar company” have added to bullish sentiment around the stock. Marvell's CXL Outlook Brightens

Several pieces compared Marvell favorably within the AI chip trade and noted that Jensen Huang’s comments calling Marvell a potential “next trillion-dollar company” have added to bullish sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage focused on Marvell’s recent outperformance versus peers like Broadcom and AMD, which may keep traders interested but also frames the stock as expensive after its huge rally.

Some coverage focused on Marvell’s recent outperformance versus peers like Broadcom and AMD, which may keep traders interested but also frames the stock as expensive after its huge rally. Negative Sentiment: One morning update said the stock dipped in premarket trading as investors took profits in high-growth semiconductor names amid a softer broader market, suggesting near-term volatility could persist.

One morning update said the stock dipped in premarket trading as investors took profits in high-growth semiconductor names amid a softer broader market, suggesting near-term volatility could persist. Negative Sentiment: Articles questioning whether Marvell is overvalued and whether traders should take profits could cap further upside if investors become more cautious after the recent surge.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $260.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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