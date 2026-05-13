Chris Suh Sells 10,639 Shares of Visa (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,947,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $311.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa expanded its Flexible Credential offering in the U.K. with Zilch and Thredd, giving consumers more checkout financing choices through one card and reinforcing Visa’s role in modern payment flows.

Visa expanded its Flexible Credential offering in the U.K. with Zilch and Thredd, giving consumers more checkout financing choices through one card and reinforcing Visa’s role in modern payment flows. Positive Sentiment: Visa is also being mentioned in broader industry coverage as a beneficiary of digital-payment growth, including contactless payments, BNPL adoption, and rising cross-border transaction activity.

Visa is also being mentioned in broader industry coverage as a beneficiary of digital-payment growth, including contactless payments, BNPL adoption, and rising cross-border transaction activity. Neutral Sentiment: Additional mentions of Visa in industry and regional payments reports highlight continued adoption of digital wallets and new payment rails, but these are more background tailwinds than immediate stock-moving catalysts.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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