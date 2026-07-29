Chubb (NYSE:CB) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $365.70 and last traded at $364.2070, with a volume of 691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $363.50.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $358.00 to $356.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $318.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $360.09.

Read Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Trading Down 0.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $140.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.77 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 18.10%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 27.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 86.4% during the first quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

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