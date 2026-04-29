Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3075 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Church & Dwight has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

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Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,449. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.26. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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