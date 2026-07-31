Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.740-3.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.890-0.890 EPS.

Get Church & Dwight alerts: Sign Up

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Church & Dwight from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.82.

Get Our Latest Report on CHD

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $997,102.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,208.04. The trade was a 88.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,337,994. This trade represents a 48.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,854,060 shares of the company's stock worth $323,163,000 after acquiring an additional 200,208 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $1,558,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,726 shares of the company's stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Church & Dwight, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Church & Dwight wasn't on the list.

While Church & Dwight currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here