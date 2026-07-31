Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.890-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.740-3.810 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE CHD opened at $97.55 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.58. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $465,446.28. This represents a 68.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $842,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,005,523.66. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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