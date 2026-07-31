Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $79.40 and last traded at $82.69, with a volume of 3738863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.53.

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Key Stories Impacting Churchill Downs

Here are the key news stories impacting Churchill Downs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Churchill Downs agreed to acquire NYRA’s 49% stake in United Tote, giving the company full ownership of the pari-mutuel wagering technology and services provider. The deal could strengthen CDI’s racing-technology platform and provide additional long-term growth opportunities. United Tote acquisition announcement

Churchill Downs agreed to acquire NYRA’s 49% stake in United Tote, giving the company full ownership of the pari-mutuel wagering technology and services provider. The deal could strengthen CDI’s racing-technology platform and provide additional long-term growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined approximately $285 million of Victory Run development ahead of the 2028 Kentucky Derby, alongside an expanded Homestretch Club and upgraded infield seating. These projects are intended to increase premium hospitality capacity and future racetrack revenue. Victory Run buildout and casino sales

Management outlined approximately $285 million of Victory Run development ahead of the 2028 Kentucky Derby, alongside an expanded Homestretch Club and upgraded infield seating. These projects are intended to increase premium hospitality capacity and future racetrack revenue. Neutral Sentiment: CDI is reviewing strategic alternatives for nine regional casino properties, including potential sales. Divestitures could generate cash and sharpen the company’s portfolio, but the eventual proceeds, timing and impact on recurring earnings remain uncertain. Strategic gaming-asset review

CDI is reviewing strategic alternatives for nine regional casino properties, including potential sales. Divestitures could generate cash and sharpen the company’s portfolio, but the eventual proceeds, timing and impact on recurring earnings remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $3.45 per share, matching some reported estimates but below the Zacks consensus of $3.51. Revenue rose 4.9% year over year to $980 million and exceeded the roughly $977 million consensus, but the modest revenue beat did not offset concerns that earnings performance was insufficient relative to investor expectations. Q2 earnings estimate comparison

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $3.45 per share, matching some reported estimates but below the Zacks consensus of $3.51. Revenue rose 4.9% year over year to $980 million and exceeded the roughly $977 million consensus, but the modest revenue beat did not offset concerns that earnings performance was insufficient relative to investor expectations. Negative Sentiment: The sharp selloff and unusually heavy trading indicate that investors reacted negatively to the earnings call, likely reflecting concerns about margins, forward expectations or the sustainability of recent Derby-driven strength. The stock remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, adding technical pressure.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Churchill Downs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Trading Down 6.6%

The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.46.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.45. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 13.82%.The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,364.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,173.1% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a leading American entertainment and gaming company best known for operating the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the annual Kentucky Derby. Beyond its signature thoroughbred racing venue, the company manages a diversified portfolio of live racing facilities, casinos, and off-track betting operations. Its services encompass pari-mutuel wagering, historical horse racing machines, and online betting through its TwinSpires platform, reaching horse racing and sports betting enthusiasts nationwide.

In its live racing segment, Churchill Downs oversees a network of racetracks and racing festivals, offering year-round events in multiple states.

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