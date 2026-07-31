Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Barclays

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $304.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the health services provider's stock. Barclays's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.10.

Get Cigna Group alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CI

Cigna Group Stock Down 3.0%

Cigna Group stock opened at $287.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.75 and a 200-day moving average of $281.12. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $315.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $70.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.450- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,173,577 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $7,203,754,000 after purchasing an additional 414,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,250 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,396,132,000 after acquiring an additional 224,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,249,113,000 after purchasing an additional 903,334 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Cigna Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,138,614 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,065,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,763,295 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,136,699,000 after purchasing an additional 972,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cigna Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Cigna Group this week:

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cigna Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cigna Group wasn't on the list.

While Cigna Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here