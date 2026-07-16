Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.58 and last traded at $106.0650, with a volume of 34942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.00.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cimpress from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cimpress currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMPR

Cimpress Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.18.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $886.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $858.80 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 19,251 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $1,789,572.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,828,895.04. This trade represents a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Edward Quinn sold 5,009 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $522,037.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,814.14. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 47,240 shares of company stock worth $4,715,549 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,713,187 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $271,063,000 after acquiring an additional 92,764 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,629,419 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $118,948,000 after buying an additional 104,419 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth about $47,545,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,936 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,627,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,101 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,979,000 after buying an additional 26,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company's stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

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