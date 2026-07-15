Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 17.57%.The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Cintas updated its FY 2027 guidance to 5.360-5.500 EPS.

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Cintas Stock Up 0.3%

CTAS stock opened at $184.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business's 50-day moving average is $173.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.56. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $161.16 and a fifty-two week high of $226.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $211.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total transaction of $834,607.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,015,273.76. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $625,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 212,192 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $47,291,000 after buying an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 92,924 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $20,710,000 after acquiring an additional 31,068 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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