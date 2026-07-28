Cipher Mining (CIFR) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Cipher Mining to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $32.5170 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.12 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 117.65% and a negative net margin of 427.79%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cipher Mining to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cipher Mining Stock Performance

CIFR traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,495,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,977,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 3.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIFR. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $441,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 143,829 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,887.47. This trade represents a 9.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $30,588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,316,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,492,530.06. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,245,336 shares of company stock worth $83,803,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $9,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,680,219 shares of the company's stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 113.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 65.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

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