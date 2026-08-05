Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given "Buy" Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.20% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIFR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $48.50 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.74.

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Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The firm's 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.41). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 117.65% and a negative net margin of 427.79%.The firm had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $441,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 143,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,232,887.47. This represents a 9.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $929,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,451,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,107,932.16. This represents a 3.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,197,167 shares of company stock valued at $82,740,496. Insiders own 3.09% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 106,600 shares of the company's stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 26.9% in the second quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the company's stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 39.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,812 shares of the company's stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 726.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,571 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Cipher Mining News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cipher Mining this week:

Positive Sentiment: Data-center growth plans remain a major catalyst. Cipher accelerated initial capacity delivery at its Black Pearl campus at the request of its investment-grade hyperscale tenant, acquired an option for a 900-megawatt site near San Antonio, Texas, and completed project-level financing intended to fully fund development of its third data center. Cipher Digital Provides Second Quarter 2026 Business Update

Cipher accelerated initial capacity delivery at its Black Pearl campus at the request of its investment-grade hyperscale tenant, acquired an option for a 900-megawatt site near San Antonio, Texas, and completed project-level financing intended to fully fund development of its third data center. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain optimistic despite the weak quarter. Chardan Capital reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $32 price target, while brokerage estimates compiled in a separate report average $28.74. These targets imply meaningful potential upside if Cipher executes its data-center strategy. Brokerages Set Cipher Mining Inc. Price Target at $28.74

Chardan Capital reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $32 price target, while brokerage estimates compiled in a separate report average $28.74. These targets imply meaningful potential upside if Cipher executes its data-center strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity pointed to increased speculative interest. Traders purchased 149,349 call options, 39% above typical daily call volume. The activity may reflect bullish positioning, but it does not guarantee sustained buying in the stock.

Traders purchased 149,349 call options, 39% above typical daily call volume. The activity may reflect bullish positioning, but it does not guarantee sustained buying in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter results fell well short of expectations. Cipher reported a loss of $0.65 per share versus the consensus loss estimate of $0.24 and revenue of $24.84 million versus expectations of $31.86 million. The loss also widened from $0.12 per share a year earlier. Cipher Digital Reports Q2 Loss and Lags Revenue Estimates

Cipher reported a loss of $0.65 per share versus the consensus loss estimate of $0.24 and revenue of $24.84 million versus expectations of $31.86 million. The loss also widened from $0.12 per share a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains deeply negative. Cipher posted a negative net margin of 427.79% and negative return on equity of 117.65%. The earnings call also highlighted accounting-related noise, adding uncertainty while the company transitions toward larger-scale data-center operations.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

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