Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Strong-Buy Rating

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CIFR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cipher Mining from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Cipher Mining from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CIFR

Cipher Mining Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of CIFR opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $25.52. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.12 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 117.65% and a negative net margin of 427.79%.Cipher Mining's quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cipher Mining news, Director Wesley Hastie Williams sold 28,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $627,041.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 129,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,265.76. This represents a 17.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyler Page sold 37,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $604,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,263,862 shares in the company, valued at $133,130,816.82. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 244,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,276,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Helix Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth $3,593,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC now owns 505,466 shares of the company's stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 267,715 shares during the last quarter. Galaxy Digital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth $24,486,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Cipher Mining

Here are the key news stories impacting Cipher Mining this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its earnings estimates for Cipher Mining for Q2, Q3, Q4, and full-year 2026, while maintaining a Buy rating and a $30 price target , signaling confidence in the company’s outlook.

HC Wainwright raised its earnings estimates for Cipher Mining for Q2, Q3, Q4, and full-year 2026, while maintaining a rating and a , signaling confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities also nudged up its Q2 2026 EPS estimate, suggesting slightly better near-term performance than previously expected.

Northland Securities also nudged up its Q2 2026 EPS estimate, suggesting slightly better near-term performance than previously expected. Positive Sentiment: An Investopedia article highlighted Bitcoin miners with AI exposure as potential winners, reinforcing the broader market narrative that has helped support Cipher Mining shares. Bitcoin Miners That Got Into AI Have Soaring Stocks. These Experts See More Gains Ahead

An Investopedia article highlighted Bitcoin miners with AI exposure as potential winners, reinforcing the broader market narrative that has helped support Cipher Mining shares. Neutral Sentiment: Cipher Mining COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 48,000 shares at $19.36, a disclosure that can create some overhang but was relatively small compared with his remaining stake.

Cipher Mining COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 48,000 shares at $19.36, a disclosure that can create some overhang but was relatively small compared with his remaining stake. Negative Sentiment: Northland also cut its FY2026 earnings estimate, and its latest projections still point to losses, which keeps fundamental pressure on the stock despite the recent analyst upgrades.

Northland also cut its FY2026 earnings estimate, and its latest projections still point to losses, which keeps fundamental pressure on the stock despite the recent analyst upgrades. Negative Sentiment: Recent company operating results were weak, with the most recent quarterly report missing estimates on both EPS and revenue, reminding investors that Cipher is still unprofitable.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

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