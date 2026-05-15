Cipher Mining Q2 EPS Forecast Lifted by Northland Securities

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Cipher Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Cipher Mining's current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Cipher Mining's FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cipher Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cipher Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.87.

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Cipher Mining Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $22.29 on Friday. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.12 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 117.65% and a negative net margin of 427.79%.Cipher Mining's quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,680,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865,533 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,524,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,266,000. Situational Awareness LP increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 10,469,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 3,718.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,292,790 shares of the company's stock worth $63,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

In related news, Director James E. Newsome sold 45,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $710,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 127,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,189.94. This represents a 26.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 48,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $929,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,451,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,107,932.16. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,398 shares of company stock worth $4,276,690. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Cipher Mining

Here are the key news stories impacting Cipher Mining this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its earnings estimates for Cipher Mining for Q2, Q3, Q4, and full-year 2026, while maintaining a Buy rating and a $30 price target , signaling confidence in the company’s outlook.

HC Wainwright raised its earnings estimates for Cipher Mining for Q2, Q3, Q4, and full-year 2026, while maintaining a rating and a , signaling confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities also nudged up its Q2 2026 EPS estimate, suggesting slightly better near-term performance than previously expected.

Northland Securities also nudged up its Q2 2026 EPS estimate, suggesting slightly better near-term performance than previously expected. Positive Sentiment: An Investopedia article highlighted Bitcoin miners with AI exposure as potential winners, reinforcing the broader market narrative that has helped support Cipher Mining shares. Bitcoin Miners That Got Into AI Have Soaring Stocks. These Experts See More Gains Ahead

An Investopedia article highlighted Bitcoin miners with AI exposure as potential winners, reinforcing the broader market narrative that has helped support Cipher Mining shares. Neutral Sentiment: Cipher Mining COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 48,000 shares at $19.36, a disclosure that can create some overhang but was relatively small compared with his remaining stake.

Cipher Mining COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 48,000 shares at $19.36, a disclosure that can create some overhang but was relatively small compared with his remaining stake. Negative Sentiment: Northland also cut its FY2026 earnings estimate, and its latest projections still point to losses, which keeps fundamental pressure on the stock despite the recent analyst upgrades.

Northland also cut its FY2026 earnings estimate, and its latest projections still point to losses, which keeps fundamental pressure on the stock despite the recent analyst upgrades. Negative Sentiment: Recent company operating results were weak, with the most recent quarterly report missing estimates on both EPS and revenue, reminding investors that Cipher is still unprofitable.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

Further Reading

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