Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.1429.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

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More Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its price target on Cisco to $130 from $125 and reiterated an Overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside from current levels. Benzinga

KeyCorp raised its price target on Cisco to $130 from $125 and reiterated an rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: New coverage highlighted Cisco’s growing role in AI infrastructure, including Acacia/800G optics orders and broader demand tied to AI data center spending, which supports the long-term growth story. Article

New coverage highlighted Cisco’s growing role in AI infrastructure, including Acacia/800G optics orders and broader demand tied to AI data center spending, which supports the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Rafay Systems said it expanded its Elevate AI infrastructure ecosystem with growing relationships including Cisco, reinforcing Cisco’s visibility in the AI and cloud-native infrastructure market. Article

Rafay Systems said it expanded its Elevate AI infrastructure ecosystem with growing relationships including Cisco, reinforcing Cisco’s visibility in the AI and cloud-native infrastructure market. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary noted Cisco has outperformed some competitors despite a weaker trading session, suggesting relative resilience rather than a major new catalyst. Article

Recent commentary noted Cisco has outperformed some competitors despite a weaker trading session, suggesting relative resilience rather than a major new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several market-wrap and valuation pieces described Cisco as a hold or a value stock after its strong run, which may be tempering near-term enthusiasm even as fundamentals remain solid. Article

Several market-wrap and valuation pieces described Cisco as a hold or a value stock after its strong run, which may be tempering near-term enthusiasm even as fundamentals remain solid. Negative Sentiment: Shares were recently weaker than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting some profit-taking after the stock’s sharp rally. Article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 137.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $118.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $130.37. The company's 50 day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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