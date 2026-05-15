Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citic Securities Analyst Says

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citic Securities from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Citic Securities' target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Argus raised shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research lowered Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.55.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $116.78. 10,376,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,986,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company's 50 day moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average is $79.68. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 20.14%.Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,211.50. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $169,395.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,239,456.18. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,587 shares of company stock worth $1,230,765. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $218,236,000 after acquiring an additional 205,043 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $46,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56,057 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 213.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 40.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,490,482 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $238,818,000 after purchasing an additional 997,738 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC upgraded Cisco from hold to buy and set a $137 price target, signaling roughly 18.6% upside from the current price.

HSBC upgraded Cisco from to and set a price target, signaling roughly from the current price. Positive Sentiment: Multiple other firms also raised targets or issued bullish outlooks, including Evercore, Wells Fargo, BNP Paribas Exane, Piper Sandler, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Barclays, reinforcing confidence in Cisco’s earnings momentum and AI growth story.

Multiple other firms also raised targets or issued bullish outlooks, including Evercore, Wells Fargo, BNP Paribas Exane, Piper Sandler, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Barclays, reinforcing confidence in Cisco’s earnings momentum and AI growth story. Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported record quarterly revenue of $15.84 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.06 , both above estimates, while also raising full-year revenue and profit guidance. Investors are rewarding the stronger outlook.

Cisco reported and adjusted EPS of , both above estimates, while also raising full-year revenue and profit guidance. Investors are rewarding the stronger outlook. Positive Sentiment: Management said AI infrastructure demand is accelerating, with about $9 billion in hyperscaler AI orders expected in fiscal 2026. That has fueled a broader “networking supercycle” narrative and pushed the stock higher.

Management said AI infrastructure demand is accelerating, with about expected in fiscal 2026. That has fueled a broader “networking supercycle” narrative and pushed the stock higher. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco also announced a restructuring plan and about 4,000 job cuts to redirect spending toward AI priorities. While this supports longer-term margin and investment flexibility, it adds some execution risk.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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