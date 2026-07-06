Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Trading Up 1.1% - Time to Buy?

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.48 and last traded at $113.98. Approximately 21,289,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 24,119,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.69.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $449.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $316,438.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,730,312.97. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $30,730,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,521,161 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $15,060,995,000 after buying an additional 1,057,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,326,258 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $5,802,382,000 after buying an additional 206,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,609,227,000 after buying an additional 6,224,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,473,272,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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