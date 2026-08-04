CI&T (CINT) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $140.0470 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. CI&T had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, analysts expect CI&T to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CI&T Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CINT stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. 16,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business's 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $464.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.81. CI&T has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in CI&T by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CI&T by 551.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 62,688 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CI&T in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CI&T by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,353 shares of the company's stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINT. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CI&T from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CI&T from $7.10 to $7.20 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of CI&T from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CI&T from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of CI&T from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.41.

Read Our Latest Report on CI&T

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc NYSE: CINT is a global digital solutions and technology services provider specializing in end-to-end digital transformation. The company partners with clients across industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare and technology to deliver tailored software products, agile development practices and customer-centric design. Its core offerings include digital strategy consulting, user experience and interface design, cloud-native application development, data engineering and full-cycle product lifecycle management.

Leveraging a proprietary agile framework, CI&T helps organizations accelerate time-to-market and improve operational efficiency through continuous delivery and DevOps automation.

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