Citigroup Boosts COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Price Target to $40.00

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price suggests a potential upside of 5.15% from the company's current price.

CDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.25.

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COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

COPT Defense Properties stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.04. 548,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business's 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $197.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.36 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.390 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $126,994.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,141.14. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1,176.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 20.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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