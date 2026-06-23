Citigroup Cuts Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $61.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $71.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the company's previous close.

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KR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $71.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $58.00 price target on Kroger in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kroger from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.94.

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Kroger Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE KR traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $57.12. 2,601,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760,267. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $76.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.59 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 44.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kroger will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Key Kroger News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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