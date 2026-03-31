Citigroup Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $425.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $510.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential upside of 28.25% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $463.71.

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Micron Technology Trading Up 3.0%

Micron Technology stock traded up $9.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.38. 55,128,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,743,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $405.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $471.34.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 53,623 shares worth $21,832,908. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,542,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,274,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results and market chatter show a clear AI/HBM revenue lift — investors point to a big earnings beat and social‑media bullishness around Micron’s role in the AI supply chain. Article Title

Q2 results and market chatter show a clear AI/HBM revenue lift — investors point to a big earnings beat and social‑media bullishness around Micron’s role in the AI supply chain. Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing Micron to Nvidia highlights triple‑digit growth and a possible “Nvidia moment” as AI accelerates demand for memory — a bullish narrative supporting higher multiples. Article Title

Coverage comparing Micron to Nvidia highlights triple‑digit growth and a possible “Nvidia moment” as AI accelerates demand for memory — a bullish narrative supporting higher multiples. Positive Sentiment: Micron resumed dividend increases after nearly four years, signaling cash‑flow strength and returning capital to shareholders. Article Title

Micron resumed dividend increases after nearly four years, signaling cash‑flow strength and returning capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and industry notes point to rising HBM demand, long‑term deals and tight AI‑server supply that support pricing power and 2026 capacity commitments. Article Title

Analysts and industry notes point to rising HBM demand, long‑term deals and tight AI‑server supply that support pricing power and 2026 capacity commitments. Neutral Sentiment: Street coverage is highly polarized — many buy ratings remain, but price targets vary widely (median and individual targets differ substantially), creating both upside and valuation risk. Article Title

Street coverage is highly polarized — many buy ratings remain, but price targets vary widely (median and individual targets differ substantially), creating both upside and valuation risk. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term selling pressure tied to Google’s TurboQuant AI memory‑compression story has spooked the market; headlines triggered a sector pullback and raised fears of lower near‑term memory demand. Article Title

Short‑term selling pressure tied to Google’s TurboQuant AI memory‑compression story has spooked the market; headlines triggered a sector pullback and raised fears of lower near‑term memory demand. Negative Sentiment: Citi trimmed its price target to $425 (while keeping a Buy) — a reminder that some analysts are pulling near‑term optimism in light of market headlines and capacity plans. Article Title

Citi trimmed its price target to $425 (while keeping a Buy) — a reminder that some analysts are pulling near‑term optimism in light of market headlines and capacity plans. Negative Sentiment: Recent volatility includes a sharp post‑earnings sell‑off and notable insider sales and institutional rebalancing, which amplify downside pressure even as fundamentals look strong. Article Title

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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