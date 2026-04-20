Citigroup Cuts Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Mondi (LON:MNDI - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 1,030 to GBX 1,000 in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the company's current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 900 to GBX 990 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,130.

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Mondi Stock Down 1.2%

LON:MNDI opened at GBX 854 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 865.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 868.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. Mondi has a 1-year low of GBX 776 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,250.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King sold 34,403 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880, for a total transaction of £302,746.40. Also, insider Mike Powell sold 20,307 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880, for a total value of £178,701.60. Insiders have bought 140 shares of company stock worth $120,472 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper. The Corrugated Packaging segment provides virgin and recycled containerboards for fresh fruit packaging and heavy and fragile goods transport packaging applications; and corrugated solutions, such as corrugated boxes and packaging products.

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