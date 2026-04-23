Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential upside of 101.16% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEGA. KeyCorp set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.70.

Get Pegasystems alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of PEGA stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,671,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,943. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $68.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $429.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 44,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,801.63. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $42,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,291.20. This represents a 22.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 52,594 shares of company stock worth $2,344,024 over the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pegasystems by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,987,291 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $286,769,000 after acquiring an additional 937,216 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,576 shares of the technology company's stock worth $110,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,515,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,940,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,917 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 63,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Pegasystems

Here are the key news stories impacting Pegasystems this week:

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems' offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pegasystems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pegasystems wasn't on the list.

While Pegasystems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here