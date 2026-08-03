Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Quilter (LON:QLT) Stock

Quilter (LON:QLT - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 195 to GBX 210 in a note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.28% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QLT. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Quilter from GBX 220 to GBX 225 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 220 price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Quilter from GBX 190 to GBX 195 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Quilter from GBX 212 to GBX 206 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 205.86.

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Quilter Stock Performance

LON:QLT opened at GBX 197.60 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 195.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 188.58. The company has a market cap of £2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 3.92. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 150.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 209.

Insider Activity at Quilter

In other news, insider Andrew Ross bought 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 186 per share, with a total value of £50,406. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

About Quilter

Quilter is a leading UK-focused full-service wealth manager, providing advice-led investment solutions and investment platform services to over 500,000 clients. Its purpose is to create brighter financial futures for every generation. Quilter strives to do this through supporting long-term advice-based relationships, delivering good investment management performance while maintaining consistently high-quality customer service. It has leading positions in one of the world's largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel distribution, award-winning platform and investment solutions are delivering attractive growth.

Further Reading

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