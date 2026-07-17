Citigroup FY2026 EPS Forecast Boosted by Erste Group Bank

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will earn $11.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.86. The consensus estimate for Citigroup's current full-year earnings is $11.13 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Citigroup's FY2027 earnings at $12.74 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.23%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

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A number of other research firms also recently commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $135.50 to $149.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $145.67.

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Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $131.61 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $134.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $147.96. The company has a market capitalization of $224.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,955 shares of the company's stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. CFO Capital Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company's stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

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About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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