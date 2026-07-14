Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Stock Price

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boston Beer from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Get Boston Beer alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAM

Boston Beer Price Performance

NYSE:SAM traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.87. The company had a trading volume of 50,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,256. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $158.68 and a 1-year high of $264.46. The business's 50 day moving average price is $180.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $433.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 2.96%.Boston Beer's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-10.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Boston Beer by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 4,780.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company's stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc NYSE: SAM is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer's flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Beer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Beer wasn't on the list.

While Boston Beer currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here