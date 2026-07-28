Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Price

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.34% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Freedom Capital raised Charter Communications to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $413.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $230.00.

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Charter Communications Trading Up 5.7%

CHTR stock traded up $7.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,596,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.27. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $111.55 and a 1 year high of $298.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $13.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 41.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Director Thomas Rutledge sold 69,633 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $10,058,486.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,968 shares in the company, valued at $573,177.60. The trade was a 94.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mauricio Ramos purchased 9,929 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.93 per share, with a total value of $1,399,293.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,721,217.37. The trade was a 105.85% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company's stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company's stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Charter Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Charter Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages’ consensus price target is $249.12, substantially above recent trading levels, indicating that analysts collectively see significant recovery potential despite near-term operational concerns. Charter Communications receives $249.12 consensus target price

Brokerages’ consensus price target is $249.12, substantially above recent trading levels, indicating that analysts collectively see significant recovery potential despite near-term operational concerns. Positive Sentiment: A bullish investment case points to a stressed valuation, approximately $5 billion in trailing free cash flow, a high free-cash-flow yield, share repurchases and potential deleveraging. Mobile subscriber growth and network modernization could also support longer-term results. Charter Communications: Keep Adding On The Way Down

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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