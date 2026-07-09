Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Price

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $147.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential upside of 3.98% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOG. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.04.

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EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $151.87. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $135.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.06.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 225.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha says EOG Resources still appears to be trading at a discount to fair value, which can support investor demand if the market starts to re-rate the stock. EOG Resources: A Premium Oil Producer Trading At A Discount (Rating Upgrade)

Seeking Alpha says EOG Resources still appears to be trading at a discount to fair value, which can support investor demand if the market starts to re-rate the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near-term earnings estimates for EOG, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and FY2026, which suggests analysts see improving profitability ahead.

Zacks Research raised near-term earnings estimates for EOG, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and FY2026, which suggests analysts see improving profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted EOG’s free cash flow potential and strong earnings history, both of which are typically favorable for an energy producer’s valuation.

Analyst commentary highlighted EOG’s free cash flow potential and strong earnings history, both of which are typically favorable for an energy producer’s valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating, so while estimates improved in several periods, the firm did not turn more bullish on the stock.

Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating, so while estimates improved in several periods, the firm did not turn more bullish on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed some longer-term estimates, including FY2027, FY2028 and Q1 2028, which could temper enthusiasm about EOG’s growth trajectory beyond the next few years.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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