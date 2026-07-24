Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential upside of 60.60% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLTR. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.88.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

PLTR traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.53. 12,524,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,214,805. The company has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a PE ratio of 139.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.69. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $190,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,757,108.80. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock worth $18,198,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,599,882,000 after purchasing an additional 805,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,984,281,000 after purchasing an additional 616,297 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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