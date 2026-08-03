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Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Taylor Wimpey logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Citigroup cut Taylor Wimpey’s price target from GBX 137 to GBX 105 but maintained a “buy” rating, implying 34.62% potential upside from the current price.
  • Taylor Wimpey shares fell 6.1% to open at GBX 78. Analyst sentiment is mixed, with a consensus “hold” rating and an average price target of GBX 100.80.
  • Recent analyst targets have generally been lowered, while insider Mark Castle purchased 1,999 shares at GBX 75; insiders own 0.87% of the company.
  • Interested in Taylor Wimpey? Here are five stocks we like better.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from GBX 137 to GBX 105 in a report released on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the homebuilder's stock. Citigroup's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock's current price.

TW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Taylor Wimpey to an "outperform" rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 115 to GBX 110 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 100 to GBX 70 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 to GBX 105 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 105 to GBX 103 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 122 to GBX 96 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 100.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 90.23.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The homebuilder reported GBX 2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Wimpey will post 9.8339265 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Castle bought 1,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 per share, with a total value of £1,499.25. Insiders bought a total of 3,140 shares of company stock valued at $239,880 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

About Taylor Wimpey

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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