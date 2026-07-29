Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the entertainment giant's stock. Citigroup's target price suggests a potential upside of 36.24% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DIS. Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.38.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 47.9% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 745,800 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $71,783,000 after purchasing an additional 241,700 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 31.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 19,535 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 352,069 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,887,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tema ETFs LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walt Disney World is investing at least $30 million in projects outside its theme parks, including resort-related improvements and entertainment venues. The spending could support guest traffic, per-visitor spending and the broader Experiences segment, although the near-term financial impact is likely limited. Walt Disney World invests at least $30M in projects outside its theme parks

Walt Disney World is investing at least in projects outside its theme parks, including resort-related improvements and entertainment venues. The spending could support guest traffic, per-visitor spending and the broader Experiences segment, although the near-term financial impact is likely limited. Positive Sentiment: Disney is reportedly courting Macaulay Culkin to reprise his role as Kevin McCallister in a new Home Alone film. His involvement could strengthen the reboot’s marketing appeal and help Disney monetize a well-known franchise, though the project remains speculative and no formal announcement has been made. Macaulay Culkin Reportedly Being Courted By Disney For New Home Alone Movie

Disney is reportedly courting Macaulay Culkin to reprise his role as Kevin McCallister in a new Home Alone film. His involvement could strengthen the reboot’s marketing appeal and help Disney monetize a well-known franchise, though the project remains speculative and no formal announcement has been made. Neutral Sentiment: One investment article argues that Disney’s turnaround is underway and sees roughly 30% upside, reflecting optimism around streaming profitability, parks and the company’s broader restructuring. This is an opinion-based bullish thesis rather than a new company announcement. Disney's Turnaround Is Here: Why I'm Buying The Upside

One investment article argues that Disney’s turnaround is underway and sees roughly 30% upside, reflecting optimism around streaming profitability, parks and the company’s broader restructuring. This is an opinion-based bullish thesis rather than a new company announcement. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2027 Disney EPS forecast to $7.46 from $7.47. The reduction is minimal, but it adds modest pressure to sentiment as investors monitor whether earnings growth can exceed the broader consensus forecast of $6.83 for the current fiscal year. Erste Group Bank lowers Walt Disney earnings estimate

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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