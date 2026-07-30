Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Price

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $237.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Citigroup's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.22% from the stock's current price.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $305.00 to $265.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.52.

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Wingstop Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,615. Wingstop has a one year low of $116.35 and a one year high of $381.45. The company's 50-day moving average price is $152.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 15.77%.The business had revenue of $185.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 138 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Key Wingstop News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wingstop this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.18 per share, ahead of the $1.02 analyst consensus and up from $1.00 a year earlier. Revenue increased 6.5% year over year to $185.56 million. Wingstop Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.18 per share, ahead of the $1.02 analyst consensus and up from $1.00 a year earlier. Revenue increased 6.5% year over year to $185.56 million. Positive Sentiment: Wingstop opened 102 net new locations during the quarter, resulting in 16% unit growth. Management reiterated its target for 15% to 16% global unit growth, supporting the company’s longer-term expansion story. Wingstop Fiscal Second-Quarter Results

Wingstop opened 102 net new locations during the quarter, resulting in 16% unit growth. Management reiterated its target for 15% to 16% global unit growth, supporting the company’s longer-term expansion story. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its quarterly dividend 10% to $0.33 per share, although the annualized yield remains modest at approximately 0.9%. Wingstop Declares Dividend

The company raised its quarterly dividend 10% to $0.33 per share, although the annualized yield remains modest at approximately 0.9%. Neutral Sentiment: Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating with a $200 price target, indicating continued confidence in Wingstop’s long-term growth potential. Stephens Rating Update

Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating with a $200 price target, indicating continued confidence in Wingstop’s long-term growth potential. Negative Sentiment: Management expects domestic same-store sales to decline 4% to 6% in 2026. It attributed recent weakness to pressure on consumer spending and said improved value messaging may be needed to restore traffic. Wingstop Same-Store Sales Outlook

Management expects domestic same-store sales to decline 4% to 6% in 2026. It attributed recent weakness to pressure on consumer spending and said improved value messaging may be needed to restore traffic. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue fell short of expectations of $190.25 million, and analysts lowered price targets: Wells Fargo cut its target to $165 while BTIG reduced its target to $265, though both maintained bullish ratings. The combination of weak traffic trends and target reductions is weighing on sentiment. Analyst Price Target Updates

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

Further Reading

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