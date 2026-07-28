Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Price

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $310.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Citigroup's price target indicates a potential upside of 41.10% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.14.

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Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.07. 1,094,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,090,771. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.76 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 795.0% during the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 197,779 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $39,678,000 after buying an additional 175,681 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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