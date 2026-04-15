Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.56% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Celsius from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Celsius from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celsius from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Celsius from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.89.

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Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.39. 2,801,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,578,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Celsius has a 12 month low of $32.36 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $721.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,547 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,100 shares of the company's stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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